Neglected Tracks, Neglected Commuters

Building any initiative or program in Pakistan often takes months, even years. However, once these projects become operational, they frequently suffer from neglect and lack of maintenance, leading to rapid deterioration. The metro bus system stands as a prime example. Before our stations become relics, authorities must act.

As a regular user, I have noticed that metro bus tracks urgently require high-quality maintenance rather than superficial fixes. Many people rely on this service daily. Delays are not just frustrating but also economically damaging, causing lateness for work and appointments.

Moreover, these tracks present a significant safety risk. Proper upkeep will not only enhance the speed and efficiency of the service but also enable more people to benefit from it.

Additionally, there is a significant lack of civic sense among the public. Basic etiquette, like queuing, is often ignored. Programs or awareness campaigns should be implemented to promote more civilized behavior, such as forming orderly queues and respecting public property. Discipline is crucial for the smooth functioning of any public service, and the metro bus system is no exception. The metro bus system is vital, but its future appears bleak without proper maintenance and public discipline. Urgent action from authorities is imperative to address these issues.

ESHA NAEEM,

Rawalpindi.