Old rivalry claims man’s life

NAWABSHAH - A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups of Zardari clan over a matrimonial dispute in the jurisdiction of Jamal Shah police station the other day. Soomar Zardari, 45, died on the spot and two others of his fellow clansmen suffered gunshot wounds when the rival groups exchanged fire. Sources in police said the clash was an offshoot of an ongoing dispute between the two groups, which had started over rejection of a marriage proposal. Police shifted the body and the injured to the nearest hospital and deployed additional force in the village to avert further bloodshed. The incident had created fera and panic in the area. No FIR was lodged yet.