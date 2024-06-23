Sunday, June 23, 2024
PA session to resume tomorrow to hold debate on budget

Web Desk
9:28 PM | June 23, 2024
 The Punjab Assembly session will resume tomorrow (Monday) to hold general discussion on provincial budget.

The session will be started at 11.am with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair. The general discussion on budget is likely to be concluded during tomorrow’s session.

The government has a plan to pass the demands for grant on June 25 and 26.

It merits mention here that the general discussion on budget was started on June 20.

As per the parliamentary traditions, opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar opened the general debate on budget with his fiery speech.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman had presented Rs5,446 billion budget for fiscal year 2024-25 earlier this month.

