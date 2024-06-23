Pak cueists to participate in Asian Snooker, 6 Reds Championships

ISLAMABAD - Five Pakistani cueists will feature in the Asian Team Men & U21 Snooker, 6 Reds Championships 2024 to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from June 26 to July 5. The Pakistan team players include Asjad Iqbal (Asian Team & 6 Reds Championship), Awais Ullah Munir (Asian Team & 6 Reds Championship), Ahsan Ramzan (Asian U21 Championship), Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar (Asian U21 Championship) and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Asian U21 Championship), said a press release. Naveed Kapadia would accompany the team as Referee/Team Manager. The training camp of the Pakistan snooker team players was held at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi, from June 20 to 25 from 10 am to 5 pm. The camp played an important role in honing the players’ skills and preparing them for the mega-events. The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) was hopeful that the players would win laurels for the country, in all the championships. PBSA was waiting for the passports which were in the Saudi Embassy, Karachi for the visa process. The team players would depart for Riyadh on Wednesday (June 26) from Karachi.