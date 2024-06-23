Pakistan Shaheens to tour Darwin under red-ball coach Gillespie

New York - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced details of the pre-season fitness and fielding camp and Pakistan Shaheens’ tour to Darwin under the supervision of red-ball coach Jason Gillespie. The pre-season camp, which will be attended by 25 cricketers, will take place from 24 June to 7 July. The squad will be trimmed to 15-member Pakistan Shaheens squad that will undergo a training camp from 8-13 July to prepare for their tour to Darwin. In Darwin, Pakistan Shaheens will play two four-day matches against Bangladesh ‘A’, two 50-over matches against Northern Territory and Bangladesh, and also participate in the nine-team Top End T20 Series. Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie will supervise the Pakistan Shaheens’ training camp from 8-13 July and will also travel to Darwin as the team’s head coach. He will return to Pakistan after the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, which finishes on 29 July, to assume responsibilities as the national side’s head coach and commence preparations for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. The pre-season fitness and fielding camp will be supervised by Mohammad Masroor, who will also travel to Darwin as Assistant Coach-cum-Manager. Abdul Rehman will be the white-ball head coach and will join the Pakistan Shaheens side on 28 July for the two 50-over and Top End T20 Series matches from 4-18 August. National team players presently involved in competitive cricket in the United Kingdom and those who recently participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have been exempted from the pre-season fitness and fielding camp.