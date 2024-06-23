‘Athenian and Greek democracies are vital because they form the basis for the concept of public participation. Ancient Greek democracy permitted the public to participate in the government affairs such as policy making and governing decisions. Whereas Roman presented the concept of ‘republicanism’ which stated the separation of power within a state and the representation of the public through elected officials. Greece gave the idea of popular sovereignty whereas Romans derived the idea of legislative bodies like senate. The legacy of Athenian and Greek democracies, combined with Roman republicanism, has had a profound impact on modern politics. Pakistan’s democratic journey is marked by challenges, but ancient Greece and Rome’s legacy offers valuable lessons. By embracing public participation, separation of powers, representation, and rule of law, Pakistan can strengthen its democratic system, ensuring a brighter future for its citizens and a true representation of their will.