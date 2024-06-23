Sunday, June 23, 2024
Police arrest two people in Southern Sindh for stealing mobile tower, scrap partially recovered

The owner of the land where the tower was installed says he had not been paid rent by the company for six months

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024
LARKANA   -   Police in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of a private company’s mobile phone tower in Larkana district, an official statement informed Saturday, saying that part of the scrap of the stolen tower had been recovered.

The statement said a case had been registered at the Naudero Police Station in Larkana following a complaint filed by the regional security manager of Telenor Pakistan about the theft of the tower. “The suspect nominated in the case, along with a scrap dealer, was caught and arrested,” the statement continued. “Some of the stolen material was also recovered.”

It added that investigations had revealed the tower had not been used for nearly six months.

The statement mentioned that Muhammad Rakhiyal Abro, the owner of the private land where the tower had been installed, said after his arrest that the mobile company had not paid rent to him or salary to the watchman during this period. “Rakhiyal said individuals claiming to be Telenor company’s employees approached him about a week ago, saying the company had decided to shut down and remove the tower,” it said.

SCCI rejects 300-350pc increase in fixed charges of electricity

A police official informed a portion of the scrap of the stolen tower had been recovered and a scrap dealer, Saadullah Brohi, had been taken into custody.

“The recovered scrap weighs around 20 maunds [746.5 kilograms], while an equal amount of scrap remains to be recovered,” Station House Officer of Naudero Police, Shahid Memon, told media.

According to the police complaint, the incident occurred earlier this month on June 7, and the stolen tower valued about Rs2 million ($7,196).

