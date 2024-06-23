Police held 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Hanif and Zahid Hussain and recovered 1,030 gram hashish and 220 gram heroin from their possession. Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Noman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders the police teams arrested nine absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.

Also, officials of Police Shalimar police station arrested two wanted members of snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in twin cities and recovered 13 snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons used in crime from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Shalimar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of snatchers gang involved in numerous snatching activities. The accused were identified as Imran Masood and Muhammad Zeeshan. Police team also recovered 13 snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons used in crime from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. Citizens should report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.