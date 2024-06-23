Police nab 10 outlaws, recover stolen bike, weapons

Dera ismail khan - Dera police during the successful operation against the criminal elements arrested ten accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Dera Town Police Station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Dera District Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood.

Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Gul Sher Khan apprehended two accused involved in several incidents of theft and robbery cases identified as Umar Gul son of Jahangir Baloch resident of Lunda Para and Mohammad Nasir son of Khudabakhsh resident of Malana. The police recovered one stolen motorcycle, and cash money amounting Rs35 thousand from their possession.

During another action, team of Dera Town Police Station recovered 760 grams of hashish from the accused Bilal son of Amanullah resident of Nawab and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Similarly, Mujeeb son of Muhammad Hayat resident of Zafarabad Colony was arrested and 315 grams of ice recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ismail was arrested and police recovered 30-bore pistol with five cartridges from his possession. Police also detained 05 suspects from different localities. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Dera police have accelerated efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them, the spokesman said.