PPP's Shazia Marri demands relief for masses in budget

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA demanded relief for the masses in the budget.

“Don’t facilitate the PPP but give some relief to the people,” Marri said, while speaking in National Assembly on Sunday during the ongoing budget session.

She said there were earlier hopes that the people would be provided relief in the budget.

“We were not taken on-board in the budget-making process,” she said.

The provinces were doing good and they should be allowed to discharge their duties, she added, saying issues would never be resolved if everyone would be saying that all was good.

She said that the opposition was silent on the tragic incidents of Sargodha and Swat which was worrisome.

Marri stated the PPP had reservations on budget, especially on developmental projects.

The MNA stated that the finance minister should be corrected as this budget wasn’t made with the input of Bilawal Bhutto.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should go after the non-taxpayers. Increasing petroleum levy is tantamount to increase burden on the masses,” Marri concluded.