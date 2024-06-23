PTI workers stage rallies for release of Imran

KARACHI - In response to a call for countrywide protests by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the Sindh chapter of the party held public demonstrations and organised rallies across the province, demanding release of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan. A rally, led by PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh, was organised from Hasan Square to Gulberg. Former president Arif Alvi also addressed participants in a protest demonstration held outside the Karachi Press Club. Speaking at the rally, Mr Sheikh criticised the heavy police presence at the party’s Insaf House headquarters in Karachi for arresting PTI workers while other parties were permitted to hold their programs with full protocol. He called this a double standard which has fostered public resentment. The PTI leader accused the “so-called” democratic govt of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh of depriving the people of their basic rights.

He emphasised that a peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every Pakistani, but the current regime had sidelined the Constitution and laws, effectively imposed a civilian dictatorship.

He said that Imran Khan was fighting for the survival of Pakistan and he had been unjustly imprisoned on false charges.

He urged the people to take to streets and register their protests in support of their leader. “The country is going through a very delicate phase,” he said.