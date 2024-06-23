Punjab's development is incomplete without dedication, hardwork, says Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz asserted that the vision of Punjab’s development couldn’t be complete without dedication and hardwork.

She shared her message on United Nation Public Service Day, stating it’s a day for the government to improve public service.

She commended government servants serving public with dedication, honesty and hardwork. She hailed those who serve their lives for others.

Punjab CM affirmed that the government was committed to serve and facilitate the public. She highlighted that Punjab government was fulfilling its responsibilities of public service with dedication.

Punjab government pledged for public service with transparency, accountability and excellent performance.

She also disclosed that departments’ restrcturing was under-consideration for good governance and best service delivery.

She insisted that government policies will improve service delivery.