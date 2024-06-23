Rashid Malik inaugurates Bank of Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

New York - The Bank of Punjab Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 was officially inaugurated on Saturday at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore. The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Finance Secretary of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, who served as the chief guest. The vibrant inauguration ceremony also saw the presence of Mr. Asif Riaz, Tournament Referee, and Mr. Faheem Siddiqui, Tournament Coordinator, players and tennis families. Chief guestRashid Malik was introduced to all the participating players and took the time to witness an U-14 singles match, offering his commendations to the young athletes for their impressive display of skills. A total of over 16 matches were contested on the first day of the championship. The high level of competition was evident as all top-seeded players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories, showcasing a remarkable standard of tennis. In the Boys U-14 category, Abdur Rehman triumphed over Hamza Ali Jutt with a score of 4-0, 4-0, while Junaid Khan defeated Abdullah 4-2, 4-1. In the Boys U-18 qualifying round, Rehaan Khan secured a win against Murtaza Hassan with a scoreline of 6-2. Additionally, in the Boys Under-12 category, Shafay Iqbal beat Muzamil Khan 4-2, 4-2. Sharing his views, Rashid Malik said: “The tournament promises to be an exciting event, bringing together some of the best young tennis talents from across the country. The first day’s matches have set a high benchmark, and I hope the upcoming rounds will be eagerly anticipated by players and spectators alike. I am also thankful to the Bank of Punjab for sponsoring this event and hope that they will sponsor more national tennis tournaments in future.”