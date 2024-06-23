RDA seals 11 unauthorised commercial buildings at Caltex Road

Rawalpindi - The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed as many as 11 unauthorised commercial buildings/ properties located at Caltex Road, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said that the operation against the authorized commercial buildings was carried following the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza. The squad sealed 11 properties, including seven shops, two warehouses and two restaurants, according to an RDA spokesperson.

The operation was executed by the Enforcement Squad, which included the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials, with support from the Morgah Police.

The properties sealed include Kazmi Hamdaan Real Estate, Ibrahim Traders, New Shaheen Chicken Shop, New Fast Laundry Shop, Tyre Shop, Razzaq Market, Quetta Sada Bahar Hotel, Meezan Food, Peshawari Driver Hotel, and others. The owners of these properties, Ch. Akram, Mr. Osama, Mr. Nouman, Mr. Saeed, Mr. Nasir Kiyani, Mr. Naeem, Mr. Ajmal, Muhammad Razzaq, Mr. Zahoor Hashmi, Dr. Waheed, and Mirza Shamim Baig, were found in violation of approved plans and maps.

They breached the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without approval or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). The DG of RDA has directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce strict measures against encroachments and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities impartially.

Furthermore, the Building Control Wing has been tasked with surveying fees and charges related to the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and complementary building plans to regularize all such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction.

The RDA urges the general public to take moral responsibility in removing any form of encroachment to prevent further losses.