Sunday, June 23, 2024
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station

APP
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station with power restored to all feeders, a spokesman of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) told here on Saturday. All 32 feeders connected to Rehman Baba grid station are being supplied with electricity as per schedule, said the spokesman.

He said that the grid was shut down due to the forceful activation of feeders in the grid by the protestors, adding that due to the fault, the supply to 32 feeders from the grid station was cut off, a PESCO spokesperson said.

On the instructions of PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan, the PESCO staff was engaged in the restoration of the grid station throughout the night, he added.

APP

