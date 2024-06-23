Report reveals police negligence in Swat man lynching

PESHAWAR - A report by a federal agency on Saturday revealed police negligence in the case of a man lynched over the allegation of blasphemy in Swat, stating that the law enforcers shifted the suspect to the Madyan Police Station which turned out to be a grave mistake.

A violent mob had beaten a local tourist to death on Thursday night after accusing him of desecrating the Holy Quran, and later set his body as well as the Madyan Police Station ablaze. Several policemen were also injured during the ransacking of the police station. The authorities concerned initiated an investigation to identify and arrest members of the mob and a recent report stated that “the suspect denied committing blasphemy in police custody”. It said that neither the SHO of the said police station took guidance from the higher-ups on the matter nor shifted the suspect to a safe spot. Absence of high police officials or political leaders during the mob violence also contributed to the loss, it added.

As per the report, 11 individuals including five policemen were injured in the arson, during which two motorcycles and five vehicles were also set ablaze. Moreover, the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and SHO’s quarter were also damaged during the violence. Meanwhile, Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zaman Shah said on Saturday that the members of the mob had been identified and “efforts for their arrest are underway”. He said that two first information reports (FIR) had also been registered under the charges of blasphemy and damaging state property, respectively.