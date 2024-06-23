S I Global signs partnership with Irish marine giant

LAHORE - JFC Marine, a leading provider of innovative marine solutions, and SI Global Solutions (Pvt) Ltd have signed an exclusive distribution agreement (EDA) to collaborate on the promotion and deployment of polyethylene navigation buoys, aids to navigation and aquaculture products in Pakistan. The company will develop and promote sustainable aquaculture practices in Pakistan to enhance the country’s aquatic resources and food security. It planned to bring FDI in Pakistan through private sector via joint-venture, paying way towards fostering knowledge sharing, capacity building, and technology transfer, and generating employment in maritime sector of Pakistan. The exclusive distribution agreement signing ceremony was held at Factory of JFC Marine at Galway, Ireland and it was attended by Dr Noman Said, CEO of SIGBL and key executives of JFC Marine. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote safe to navigation in Pakistani ports and introduce sustainable aquaculture practices in Pakistan,” said Mr Colin, on behalf of CEO of JFC Marine. “We look forward to working together to drive innovation and growth in the industry.” “SI Global Solutions (Pvt) Ltd also is committed to delivering innovative solutions for Pakistan’s maritime sector and aquaculture industry. Our partnership with JFC Marine will enable us to introduce world-class products, services and expertise to the local market,” added Mr Noman Said, CEO of SI Global Solutions. This collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on Pakistan’s maritime sector especially use of Polyethylene Navigation Buoys along with use of intelligent and state-of-the-art aids to navigation and introduction of aquaculture industry, contributing to the country’s food security, economic growth, generating employment and environmental sustainability.