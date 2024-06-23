SCCI rejects 300-350pc increase in fixed charges of electricity

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq on Saturday out-rightly rejected the recent unprecedented increase of 300 to 355 percent in fixed charges of electricity for industrial consumers, saying imposition of fixed charges on domestic consumers is highly unjust, which would turn the life of common men miserable.

In a statement, Fuad Ishaq said the major increase in fixed charges was tantamount to knowingly destruct industries and burying working class people alive.

The SCCI president warned the government of launching an agitation campaign, and made it clear ‘if the decision wasn’t withdrawn forthwith then they would opt an aggressive and harsh step against unfair and unjust hike in the fixed charges, and government and relevant authorities will be responsible for any unfortunate incident, he added.

The SCCI chief said that the government and NEPRA had made a whopping increase in fixed charges from 300 to 355 percent for industrial consumers in silence, which was completely unjust, unfair and will push the industry to further destruction. In other words, he added it would be like putting the last nail in the coffin of this important sector of the national economy.

“Attempts are initiated to add the ordeals of the business community, which is highly condemnable, Fuad Ishaq said and vowed that the business community will strongly resist anti-industry and anti-business policies and will be forced to widely agitate.

Owing to flawed policies of the government, he said the industrial growth was slowed down and a number of units were shut down in the province. He warned that the industries will completely be collapsed and that would trigger further unemployment, so it is essential to revisit overall policies and let industries and economy flourish.

The SCCI chief said it is quite incomprehensible that consumers are already paying charges on units and there is no justification for imposing fixed charges on consumers, he added. Fuad Ishaq demanded privatisation of all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) in the best interest of the common people and industry.