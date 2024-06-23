Sikh pilgrims given exemplary protocol

ATTOCK - The protocol given to Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan is exemplary and there is no precedence across the world available in this context. Pakistan is the only country where Sikhs are provided all facilities free of cost including full religious freedom in a safe and home like environment. Indian Sikh pilgrims who arrived here at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasan Abdal to participate in Maharaja Ranjeet Singh anniversary said this while talking to journalists. The pilgrims while expressing their satisfaction and contentment said that all their Gurdwaras are kept well maintained and renovated regularly. Relations between Sikh community and Pakistan is strong and time tested and Pakistanis consider Sikhs their brethren and always extend love and care to them. The pilgrims said, we will carry along with us the message of love and tell the world about the facts. They also lauded the role of Evacuee Trust Property Board for making best arrangements for the anniversary. They said, Pakistanis welcomed them with open arms and open hearts and specially the people of Hasanabdal are loving and caring. On the occassion, Attock police have made elaborate security arrangements and more than 600 cops have been deployed to ensure fool proof security to the pilgrims. The Sikhs during their three days stay will perform different rituals including reading of their holy book, taking holy bath and visiting the sitting place of Baba Wali Qandahari situated on the hill top.

Earlier, the Sikh pilgrims when arrived were given red carpet welcome by the officers of district and tehsil administration.