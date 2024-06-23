Sindh to spend over Rs500m for new flats at Governor House

KARACHI - The Sindh government has earmarked Rs573 million in the latest budget for the construction of 48 new flats within the Governor’s House premises. These flats will be distributed across four different blocks and are designated for the employees of the Military Secretary Wing and the Governor Secretariat. The decision to build new flats stems from the necessity for the Governor House staff to be on 24-hour alert. Employees who live far away from the Governor’s House often face difficulties when they are suddenly called in for duty. The current staff accommodations, built in the 19th century during the British colonial era, have become severely dilapidated. The state of these buildings has rendered renovation impractical and costly, necessitating the construction of new facilities. According to the budget documents, the construction of these new flats is crucial for ensuring that the Governor House staff can respond quickly and efficiently to any urgent requirements. The project aims to provide modern and adequate housing for the employees, thereby addressing the long-standing issues they face due to the poor condition of the existing flats. The construction project is expected to be completed by June 2025. The new flats will be built in four different blocks, designed to offer comfortable and secure living conditions.