Striking medics given deadline to resume duty by Monday

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique has given a deadline to the striking doctors to return to duty by Monday (tomorrow).

Chairing a meeting along with Primary Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir here on Saturday, Khawaja Salman Rafiq said OPD should be restored in all hospitals by Monday, adding the government will not tolerate even one percent delay in the treatment of patients.

He said the workers stand with the healthcare providers, not with those who held strike, adding unjustified strike is not the solution to any problem.

Young doctors and nurses are on strike in different cities of Punjab, patients are facing difficulties, the minister said.

He said slip counters should run uninterrupted in government hospitals.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said the officials of the government hospitals should issue the duty roster by Sunday (today).

On this occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir said he is saddened by the deaths of children in Khanewal and Sahiwal, the strike culture in hospitals should end.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said he will not be blackmailed, adding he does not want doctors to unemployed.

He said the government is going to make more recruitments in health sector.

It should be noted that in various cities of Punjab, young doctors have staged a strike against the arrest of doctors in Sahiwal fire incident and the arrest of a nurse in Khanewal.