Sunday, June 23, 2024
Surround Yourself with Positive Vibes

June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

As we navigate through life, we encounter various individuals who play different roles in our journey. While some uplift and support us, others consistently criticize and drain our energy. It’s essential to recognize the toxic relationships that hinder our growth and learn to let go. These individuals will never appreciate your efforts, no matter how hard you try. They will always find fault, belittle your achievements, and make you feel inadequate. Even on your most triumphant days, they’ll hijack the conversation to talk about themselves.

It’s time to acknowledge that these individuals are not worth your emotional investment. Cutting them off from your life may seem harsh, but it’s a necessary step towards self-care and mental well-being. Instead, surround yourself with people who genuinely care about your success and happiness. By embracing positive relationships and distancing yourself from toxic ones, you’ll create a nurturing environment that fosters growth, confidence, and resilience. Remember, the people you surround yourself with can either make or break you. Choose wisely, and don’t be afraid to prioritize your own happiness.

AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.

