Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

NAWABSHAH - A judicial magistrate on Saturday rejected the police request for further physical custody of six suspects allegedly involved in mutilating a camel’s leg near Mund Jamrao in Sanghar district and sent them to jail on judicial remand. The suspects were produced before the judge after completion of the earlier four-day remand in police custody, with police requesting an extension which judicial magistrate Habibullah Siyal rejected.

According to the SSP Sanghar, two out of six suspects namely Abdul Shakoor Shar and Abid Shar have confessed to their crime in the probe.

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder. According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday. Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media. Police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the of the gruesome incident wherein a camel’s leg was chopped off by a landlord in Sanghar, with the wounded animal set to receive an artificial leg. The camel was then shifted to Karachi for treatment.