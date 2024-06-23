Tarar urges political forces to join hands in fighting terrorism

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has urged all the political forces to join hands in fighting terrorism and making Pakistan a secure country for trade and investment.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Sunday during the budget session, he expressed the determination to make Pakistan a great country by implementing the Azm-i-Istehkam resolve.

The minister further invited the opposition to present a shadow budget with their suggestions and proposals to improve the finance bill. He assured that the government will give due consideration to the opposition’s suggestions.

“The opposition is perturbed over the positive trend in stock exchange,” said Tarar.

Attaullah Tarar said the opposition should have supported the resolution moved by the government regarding protection of minorities. He said the trend of mob justice needs to be stopped.