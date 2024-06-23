Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 27

Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI    -    The 1294th three-day annual Urs of the great Sufi saint of the subcontinent Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi will begin from Tuesday (June 27, 2024) here at the shrine. According to a statement issued by the Auqaf Department, the three-day Urs celebrations will continue till Thursday (June 29). Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi will formally inaugurate the three-day Urs by laying flowers wreath at the shrine of the sufi saint. Secretary Religious of Affairs and the Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Syed Attaullah Shah will also be present during the Urs celebration where Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil Na’at and special Milad Mehfil for women will be organised, the statement added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024