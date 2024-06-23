Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 27

KARACHI - The 1294th three-day annual Urs of the great Sufi saint of the subcontinent Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi will begin from Tuesday (June 27, 2024) here at the shrine. According to a statement issued by the Auqaf Department, the three-day Urs celebrations will continue till Thursday (June 29). Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi will formally inaugurate the three-day Urs by laying flowers wreath at the shrine of the sufi saint. Secretary Religious of Affairs and the Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Syed Attaullah Shah will also be present during the Urs celebration where Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil Na’at and special Milad Mehfil for women will be organised, the statement added.