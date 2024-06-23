Three injured in Ababil Squad’s firing

PESHAWAR - Three persons were injured in the firing by the Police Ababil Squad on a vehicle going for taking the pilgrims from Bacha Khan International Airport in Faqirabad area here on Saturday.

The vehicle was fired upon for not stopping at Peshawar Bridge, police officials said. As result, three persons, Mansoor, Gulzar and Hameed, who were bringing pilgrims from Peshawar airport in a vehicle, were injured.

All the concerned officials of the Ababil Squash were suspended for opening sudden fires. The injured persons belonged to Mohmand district.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has ordered inquiry into the incident.