Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three injured in Ababil Squad’s firing

APP
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -  Three persons were injured in the firing by the Police Ababil Squad on a vehicle going for taking the pilgrims from Bacha Khan International Airport in Faqirabad area here on Saturday.

The vehicle was fired upon for not stopping at Peshawar Bridge, police officials said. As result, three persons, Mansoor, Gulzar and Hameed, who were bringing pilgrims from Peshawar airport in a vehicle, were injured.

All the concerned officials of the Ababil Squash were suspended for opening sudden fires. The injured persons belonged to Mohmand district.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has ordered inquiry into the incident.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024