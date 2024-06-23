Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

TI calls for enforcement of whistleblower protection laws

APP
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has stressed upon parliamentarians at federal and provincial levels to give attention towards the enactment of Whistleblower Protection Acts in the country.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, TI Pakistan noted that effective whistleblower protection laws are essential for the progress of integrity, eliminating corruption from the country and fostering an environment where citizens can report misconduct without fear of retaliation. TI Pakistan further highlighted that the Government of Pakistan ratified the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2007.

Articles 8.4 and 13.2 of UNCAC mandate governments to implement legal measures that protect whistleblowers, the statement added.

To ensure compliance with UNCAC provisions, TI Pakistan called on the federal government and the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to enact laws regarding the reporting and protection of whistle-blowers, which include adequate reporting mechanisms and protective measures, in line with the UNCAC requirements.

Punjab's development is incomplete without dedication, hardwork, says Maryam Nawaz

TI Pakistan has also highlighted that there have been attempts to introduce whistleblower protection legislation in the past, including in May 2019, when Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act, 2019 bill was presented in the National Assembly, however, it was later withdrawn.

TI Pakistan further emphasised that while the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has passed the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act 2016, the province must establish Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission as mandated under Section 3 of the Act.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024