Two killed, four injured in road mishap

Muqaddam Khan
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

SWABI   -   The careless driving claimed lives of two young cousins while their four friends were critically injured when their car rammed into roadside tree here on Saturday, said Rescue 1122 officials.

They said that six youngsters were travelling in a car on Pehur High Level Canal in Jhanda area. When the speedy car reached Swabi-Jhanda the driver failed to control the vehicle and crushed with a roadside tree. 

The accident was so severe that the car was completely perished. As a result Mohammad Sami, 18, and Mohammad Musa, 20, were killed on the spot.

The dead bodies were taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and the injured were shifted to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Shahmansoor. The injured were identified as Esa Khan, 20, Sameer Khan, 15, Saifullah, 17 and Yahya Khan, 14.

Muqaddam Khan

