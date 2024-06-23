West Indies thrash USA to stay in T20 World Cup semifinal hunt

New York - A stellar bowling performance followed by Shai Hope’s explosive knock of 82 runs propelled the West Indies to a resounding victory over the United States of America (USA) in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 129, the West Indies displayed dominance and achieved the target with 55 balls to spare, losing only one wicket.Hope gave his team a blazing start with his aggressive batting, while Johnson Charles played the anchor role. The West Indies amassed 58 runs in the powerplay, with Hope scoring 42 and Charles contributing 15 off 13 balls.

Hope reached his half-century in just 26 balls, hitting a six off Harmeet Singh, although Charles was dismissed in the same over. Nicholas Pooran then joined Hope, and the duo forged an unbeaten 63-run partnership, steering their side to a commanding win.

With 19 runs required off 10 overs, Pooran smashed Saurabh Netravalkar for two sixes before Hope sealed the victory with a six off the fifth ball of the over. Pooran scored a quickfire 27 off 12 balls, including three sixes and one four, while Hope remained unbeaten with a scintillating 82 off 39 balls, featuring four boundaries and eight sixes.

Earlier, Andre Russell struck early for the West Indies after they opted to bowl first, dismissing Steven Taylor (2) in the second over. Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar then added 48 runs for the second wicket before Gudakesh Motie struck right after the powerplay.

Kumar scored 20 off 19 before being trapped LBW by Motie in the seventh over. Alzarri Joseph then removed Gous, who top-scored with 29 off 16 balls, reducing the USA to 60-3. Roston Chase further dented the USA’s innings by dismissing captain Aaron Jones (11), Corey Anderson (7), and Harmeet Singh (0) in quick succession.

Milind Kumar (19) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (18) provided some resistance but were eventually dismissed in the 18th over, leaving the USA at 112. Ali Khan hit an unbeaten 14 off 6 before Russell claimed the final wicket of Saurabh Netravalkar, wrapping up the USA innings at 128 in 19.5 overs.For the West Indies, Russell and Chase took three wickets each, with figures of 3-31 and 3-19 respectively, while Joseph chipped in with two wickets.

Player of the Match Roston Chase shared his thoughts, saying, “To achieve my career-best figures at home, with my parents and friends watching, is a great feeling. We discussed in our team meeting that if we don’t get many wickets in the powerplay, it’s up to the spinners to pull the game back, and that’s what we did today. I love fielding at point; it gets me going. Playing here in Barbados, where I grew up, is special. As for the South Africa match, it’s our destiny and our goal to win the World Cup, so we need to beat anyone we face from here on out.”

Scores in Brief

WEST INDIES 130-1 (Hope 82*) beat USA 128 (Gous 29, Chase 3-19, Russell 3-31) by 9 wickets.