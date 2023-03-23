Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has clarified that expenditures of the ministry of foreign affairs diplomatic missions abroad would not be slashed under the austerity plan owing to currency depreciation effect.

“15 percent cut (on an annualised basis) shall be applied in current expenditure (Non-ERE) of all Ministries / Divisions/Attached Departments / Sub-ordinate Offices / Autonomous Bodies, etc,” said ministry of finance in a notification. It explained that there would be no cut on expenditures of ministry of foreign affairs expenditure on diplomatic missions abroad owing to currency depreciation effect. The notification stated that necessary adjustment in the budget of the ministries and divisions shall be made by the concerned principal accounting officers (PAOs).