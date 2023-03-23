Share:

CM Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai says as per Islamic as well as Baloch traditions, women are not checked at posts by security personnel and that is why anti-state elements are trying to use them for their ulterior designs, terrorist activities.

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai on Wednesday said women and youth of the province were being misled by banned organ­isations with the objective to disrupt the development pro­cess in the country, particular­ly in Balochistan.

He said anti-peace elements were exploiting the women, who were mostly of poor back­ground, uneducated and having no knowledge of law. Widows were being brainwashed and in­stigated against the state.

Flanked by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) Aitzaz Goraya, the CM’s spokesperson told a conference that first two women involved in anti-state ac­tivities were arrested, and then on February 17, Mahil Blaoch was nabbed with suicide jackets.

She said the arrest of three women showed how the mis­creants were exploiting the fe­males. As per Islamic as well as Baloch traditions, women were not checked at the posts by se­curity personnel and that was why the anti-state elements were trying to use them for their ulterior designs and ter­rorist activities.

Still a large section of the wom­en did not fall in their trap as they loved their motherland, he added. He said Mahil Baloch was to carry out a big terrorist activ­ity in the province and the sui­cide jackets recovered from her possession were to be used for the purpose. Her husband Aziz Yousaf Baloch was also arrested and they had all evidence of their involvement in terror activities.

The security agencies by tak­ing the timely action had foiled a massive terrorism bid, he added. The spokesperson said Mahil Baloch during the investigation had admitted that banned or­ganisations were using women and children for their nefarious anti-state designs. He said Mahil Baloch told her investigators that one Sharbat Gul had delivered the suicide jackets to her with the in­structions to keep the same with her and she would be told later to whom to deliver the same.

She claimed that she was threatened by the banned or­ganisation that her children would be killed in case she refused to indulge in terror­ism activities. He said Mahil Baloch was not tortured, rather she was kept in custody like a mother and sister. The banned organisation had distanced it­self from her, he added.

He said the cowardly terror­ists were using women and children as shields for ulterior motives. However, they would not succeed in their designs if the mothers, sisters and girls of Balochistan did not fall in their trap. Babar Yousafzai said Mama Qadir had also been ex­posed as he used the people to block roads and resort to pro­test after misleading them. DIG Aitzaz Goraya said after the in­vestigations, warrants would be taken from courts to arrest the miscreants and facilitators in the light of the evidence re­trieved from Mahil Baloch.