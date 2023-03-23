Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority is going to take fresh soundness and stability certificates from the owners of all high-rise buildings after yesterday’s earthquake and constituted teams to survey all the buildings on an emergent basis.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a 6.8 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre being the Hindu Kush region jolted parts of the country on Tuesday night and soon after people started posting pictures of cracks which emerged mostly in multi-storey buildings in Islamabad. The situation prompted city managers for action and strict orders in this regard were issued by the chairman CDA, in which he directed a survey of all buildings in Islamabad to identify any potential damage.

CDA’s Building Control Directorate has been tasked with identifying all affected buildings in the city, with special emphasis on those in sector E-11. “All the damaged buildings should be identified, especially those in sector E-11,” stated Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal. The survey of buildings should be started immediately and the survey report must be submitted within 24 hours, he directed further. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon reassured citizens that yesterday’s earthquake did not cause any damage in Islamabad. However, there were reports of cracks in the multi-storey buildings in sector E-11. In response, teams of the district administration, accompanied by structural engineers, visited the buildings to conduct full inspections. DC himself accompanied the teams during the inspection of three buildings. “Full inspection of Khudadad Heights and other buildings was done,” stated Irfan Nawaz Memon. After the inspections, structural engineers declared the buildings habitable. To ensure the safety of citizens, DC Islamabad will survey all the buildings along with the CDA.

This effort will help to identify any potential damage and ensure the safety of all citizens in Islamabad. According to details, the Building Control Section of CDA constituted teams comprising two deputy directors, two assistant directors and a building inspector to conduct surveys of the high rise buildings.

“The teams will carry out survey on major roads and within area of jurisdiction of building control city,” a letter issue in this regards reads, adding: “A fresh soundness and stability certificate will be obtained from owners of high rise buildings signed by PEC registered and CDA enlisted structure engineer vetted by third party consultants.” When contacted, Director General BCS Shehbaz Naqvi informed that different teams have been constituted to survey their respective area of jurisdiction and directed to check all high-rise buildings within one week. Replying to a question regarding fresh soundness and stability structure, he said it will be mandatory and action will be taken according to the building bylaws against those owners, who will not submit it within a given timeframe.

“Chairman CDA has issued strict directions in this regard and no compromise will be made on the life and security of the citizen,” he maintained. However, sources informed that the constitution of teams and decision to get fresh soundness certificates will not reach their logical conclusion as majority of such buildings are already working without having completion certificates—a prior NOC to occupy the building.