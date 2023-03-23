Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt. General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented the annual report 2022 during a meet­ing at the Governor’s House, here on Wednesday. “The institutions can only be strengthened by ensuring merit and transparency,” governor Punjab said, adding that solution to all problems lies in good gover­nanc6e and “we have to promote merit in the country by discourag­ing nepotism and recommendation culture”. Balighur Rehman further said PPSC is an authentic institu­tion which plays an important role in providing employment opportu­nities to the youth in a transparent manner on the basis of merit. He further said that more steps should be taken for improved efficiency and betterment of the institution. Chair­man Punjab Public Service Com­mission (PPSC) Lieutenant General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal briefed the governor Punjab about the perfor­mance of the institution.