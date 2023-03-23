RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Sohail Anjum on Wednesday awarded pre-arrest bail to PML-N leader Nasir Butt, who recently returned to Pakistan from a self-claimed exile in UK, in a triple murder case.
The court also ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 100000.
The court further ordered the accused to cooperate with police in investigation of triple murder case lodged with Police Station Sadiqabad in 1996. The court had also summoned the investigation officer of the triple murder case along with record by April 3 besides stopping police from nabbing the accused till next date of hearing.
According to details, Nasir Butt has filed an application with court through his lawyer Nasir Farooq seeking pre-arrest bail in a triple murder case was registered against him with PS Sadiqabad.
The applicant pleaded that he has nothing to do with the triple murder case and was implicated by police without any reason. He added the IO of the case has no substantial evidence against him so far. “I am ready to appear before police investigators on orders of court,” the applicant mentioned.
Nasir Butt requested the judge to accept his application and grant him the pre-arrest bail in triple murder case. ADSJ Sohail Anjum, after hearing the arguments of accused party, has accepted the application and ordered police not to arrest Nasir Butt till April 3 as he would appear before IO of case.
It may be noted that Nasir Butt along with Jahanzeb alias Zebi, Khalid Butt, Shohaib Butt, Abdullah Butt alias Hafiz and Nadim Paracha had been facing charges of murdering Ikram ul Haq, Anwar ul Haq and their driver Gulfraz Abbasi in an armed attack near Chandni Chowk on Murree Road on October 15, 1996 apparently to take revenge of murder of Arif Butt (brother of Nasir Butt).