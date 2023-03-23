RAWALPINDI    -    Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) So­hail Anjum on Wednesday awarded pre-arrest bail to PML-N leader Nasir Butt, who recently returned to Pakistan from a self-claimed exile in UK, in a triple murder case.

The court also ordered the accused to furnish sure­ty bonds worth Rs 100000.

The court further or­dered the accused to coop­erate with police in investi­gation of triple murder case lodged with Police Station Sadiqabad in 1996. The court had also summoned the investigation officer of the triple murder case along with record by April 3 besides stopping police from nabbing the accused till next date of hearing.

According to details, Na­sir Butt has filed an appli­cation with court through his lawyer Nasir Farooq seeking pre-arrest bail in a triple murder case was reg­istered against him with PS Sadiqabad. 

The applicant pleaded that he has nothing to do with the triple murder case and was implicated by police without any rea­son. He added the IO of the case has no substantial evi­dence against him so far. “I am ready to appear before police investigators on or­ders of court,” the applicant mentioned.

Nasir Butt requested the judge to accept his applica­tion and grant him the pre-arrest bail in triple murder case. ADSJ Sohail Anjum, af­ter hearing the arguments of accused party, has accepted the application and ordered police not to arrest Nasir Butt till April 3 as he would appear before IO of case. 

It may be noted that Nasir Butt along with Ja­hanzeb alias Zebi, Khalid Butt, Shohaib Butt, Abdul­lah Butt alias Hafiz and Nadim Paracha had been facing charges of murder­ing Ikram ul Haq, Anwar ul Haq and their driver Gulfraz Abbasi in an armed attack near Chand­ni Chowk on Murree Road on October 15, 1996 ap­parently to take revenge of murder of Arif Butt (brother of Nasir Butt).

