Share:

Senior lawyer Azhar Siddique has said that the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone elections in the Punjab against the constitution and the law and a contempt of court.

Advocate Azhar, who is also chairman of the Judicial Activism Panel, wrote a letter to the ECP suggesting it to withdraw the decision to postpone the election.

The Supreme Court lawyer wrote that according to the constitution, the ECP has to hold clear and transparent elections, and the apex court has given a clear order in this regard.

Postponing the election till October 8 is also a violation of the Constitution and the Election Act, Advocate Azhar wrote in his letter.

He said if the ECP does not withdraw the decision, a contempt of court petition will be filed in the higher courts.

According to Advocate Azhar, the ECP should complete arrangements to hold the election on April 30.