ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the PTI application demanding the cross-examination of key witnesses in the foreign funding case.

The ECP bench, headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, decided to proceed with the show-cause notice in the said case.

It had also issued a show cause to the PTI in August 2022 to justify why further legal action should not be taken; whereas, the PTI came up with a demand to seek cross-examination of key witnesses.

The commission rejected the PTI’s request seeking a cross-examination of the scrutiny committee and the bank officials.