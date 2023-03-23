ISLAMABAD - In a major development in the country's political arena, the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday postponed the scheduled general elections in Punjab till October 8, 2023.
The country's top electoral body has taken this decision giving weight to the opinions of Interior, Defence and Finance Ministries about the hitches of holding elections next month [April 30].
These stakeholders including Interior, Defence and Finance ministries in a series of meetings with the electoral watchdog have also recently conveyed paucity of funds and unavailability of army personnel to depute for the elections. “After considering reports of different stakeholders including the interior and defence ministries, it reached the conclusion that it is not possible to hold and organise elections honestly, fairly and justly in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the Constitution and law,” according to a copy of the order, available with The Nation.
The commission says, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon it by Article 218(3) read with Section 58 and Section 8(c) of the Elections Act, 2017, the commission “hereby withdraws the election programme […] and fresh schedule will be issued in a due course of time with poll date on October 8”.
It is to be mentioned here that the apex court had ruled that the polls to the Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days. It had, however, allowed the ECP to propose a poll date that deviates from the 90-day deadline by the “barest minimum”, in case of any practical difficulty.
The commission had also written spate letters to the President and the KP governor. In the letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, the electoral watchdog had proposed dates between April 30 and May 7 for the elections. Alvi later had announced that elections in Punjab would be held on April 30.
The ECP, in its order mentioned, it had approached the interior and defence ministries in February for the deployment of the Army and Rangers in view of the “heightened security situation in the province and the recent terrorist wave”.
It was clarified through the order that the Punjab chief secretary and police chief were also summoned on February 8 for a briefing on the prevailing law and order situation. The officials reported on the spate of terrorist attacks in the province since January, prevention of over 213 terrorist attacks in the province in the past two months, the “serious live terrorism threats” present, the cleanup operations under way for eradicating terrorists that would take four to five months and shortfall of 386,623 police personnel for election duties.
The order said that the interior ministry also conveyed to the ECP on February 8 that the deployment of civil and armed forces would not be possible due to the “spike in incidents of terrorism across the country” and threat alerts from intelligence agencies.
After the apex court’s order, the ECP said it had again approached the interior and finance ministries on March 9 regarding conducting polls and their security arrangements to which it was informed that “elections are not possible due to the deteriorating law and order situation, charged political environment, serious threat to politicians” while the finance secretary conveyed that it would be “very difficult” for the federal government to provide polling funds.
The commission said that it had again convened a meeting with intelligence and security officials from Punjab and KP on March 10 and was apprised about their inability to help the commission in conducting elections, the possibility of election officials being kidnapped during polls and recommend that elections not be held at the present time.
“On March 14 the ECP was informed that the Pakistan Army will not be available for polls-related duties due to the prevalent security situation within the country and on the borders while the Punjab chief secretary “categorically stated” that the provincial government would not be able to provide funds for the elections and foolproof security could not be assured with the assistance of the Armed Forces to the police, according to the order.
“The commission is unable to make alternate arrangements to ensure security of the election material, polling staff, voters and the candidates,” the order reads.
It says, “The commission after considering the reports, briefing and material brought before it, has arrived at the just conclusion that it is not possible to hold and organise the elections honestly, justly and fairly in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” the order reads.