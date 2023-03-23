Share:

KARACHI-The funeral prayers of a martyred cop Irfan, who was killed by the firing of robbers, were offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Wednesday. Among others, the funeral prayers were attended by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Zonal DIGPs, district SSPs, senior officers of Rangers Sindh, police, family, relatives and neighbours of martyred policeman.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho on the occasion expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family of martyred police constable Irfan and paid tribute to his services for the department. Deceased constable was killed in an exchange of fire with street criminals the other day within the limits of Shershah police station.

Karachi police chief directed the concerned police officers to provide the best medical facilities to constable Sher Afzal, who was injured in the encounter and was under treatment in a private hospital and also directed the concerned police officers to provide the prevailing privileges of the Sindh Police Department for the heirs of the martyr.

Additional IGP Karachi directed the concerned officers to take necessary legal measures regarding the prevailing privileges of the Sindh Police Department for the heirs of the martyr.

He also instructed the police officers to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured ASI Mukhtiar, who was injured in the same encounter.