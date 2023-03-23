Share:

LAHORE - The students of Government College of Technology (GCT), Bahawalpur, visited the Football House here on Wednesday as part of their recreational tour.

During the tour, the students were given lectures regarding the football activities of the men and women’s football teams. Terming their visit to the FIFA Football House as a fruitful one, they expressed their gratitude to the PFF Normalization Committee high-ups and also lauded the impressive infrastructure for the national teams. Professor Mamoon Ur Rashid said that the FIFA NC is projecting football in a proficient manner and it is hoped that they will play key role in uplifting football in Pakistan. The students expressed their views and also raised different questions regarding the purpose of the FIFA-installed PFF NC and how they are running the affairs of Pakistan football.