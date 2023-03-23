Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the Pakistan Day reminds that nothing is impossible when nations dedicate themselves towards achievement of a goal. In his message on the eve of March 23 (Pakistan Day) here on Wednesday, he said establish­ment of Pakistan in almost seven and a half years after the passage of Pakistan Resolu­tion on March 23, 1940 shows the faith and determination of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the elders of Paki­stan Muslim League and the people’s passion and trust in them. “Now we have to play our part to strengthen the country, so that Pakistan can play a significant role in the betterment for not only our fu­ture generations, but also the whole world. Let’s forget mu­tual differences and think as one nation and play our role in the development of the coun­try,” the governor added.