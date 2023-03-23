Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore district administration has granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally at Minar Pakistan between the night of 25th and March 26.The PTI rally will begin at 10 pm on March 25 and will conclude at 3 am on March 26.Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider issued the NOC noti­fication in this regard. The district administration granted permission after taking an affidavit from PTI. According to the permit, speeches against the judiciary and institutions will not be allowed, the rally admin­istration will be responsible for the security of the stageand enclosures. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had given a date of March 25 for the rally in Minar Pakistan, but after changing various dates, a night between 25th of March and March 26 has been fi­nalized for the PTI Lahore rally. It is merit to mention here that before the Lahore administration granted permission to the PTI to hold a rally, Justice Raheel Kamran of the Lahore High Court had heard the petition of PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz against the district administration for not allowing PTI to hold the rally at Minar-i- Pakistan. Deputy Com­missioner Lahore Rafia Haider ap­peared before the court, and said that two applications were received from the PTI leadership regarding the permission of the rally, PTI first sought permission to hold the rally on March 22, while in the second application PTI sought permission to hold the meeting on March 26. Earlier, during the Lahore rally, Im­ran Khan had announced a rally on Minar Pakistan on Sunday, March 19. However, due to the tense situ­ation in the city after the operation in Zaman Park Lahore which start­ed from March 12, the Lahore High Court asked the PTI to change the date of the rally, and also ordered to consult a date with the caretaker government of Punjab. The meet­ing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Governing Body was held at the party office, Jail Road Of­fice, in connection to preparations for PTI jalsa at minare Pakistan. The meeting was presided by the PTI President Central Punjab, Dr. Yas­min Rashid.