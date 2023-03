Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman of Central Ruet e Hilal Committee (CRC) Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad here on Wednesday night announced that the moon of Ramazan ul Mubarak has been sighted in the country, therefore, the first Ramazan’s fast would be observed on March 23 ( Thursday). Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the impartant announcement after a long meeting of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee chaired by him here at Aukaf Department.