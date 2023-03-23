Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman An­war has said that the brave martyrs who sacri­ficed their lives in the sacred duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizens and Ghazis who were injured and disabled during encoun­ters with anti-social elements are the pride of Department, who are being honored through gold and silver medals in recognition of their un­paralleled services. IG Punjab said that no medal or honor can match the spirit of service and un­paralleled sacrifices of the brave personnel and department will leave no stone unturned in hon­oring our brave sons and the best welfare of their families. Dr. Usman Anwar said that MoUs have been signed with higher educational institu­tions for the best education and training of mar­tyrs’ children, while at the same time steps have been taken for the best welfare of Ghazis and serving employees. IG Punjab gave gold med­als to the families of 10 martyrs, silver medals to 10 Ghazis and documents of new homes to the families of two martyrs in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. Rawalpindi Police Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed, Constable Mu­hammad Saddam Hussain, Head Constable Asif Iqbal, Constable Muhammad Saeed, Head Con­stable Muhammad Saeed, Constable Sajid Ali, Constable Waqas Ali, Constable Moazzam Ali, Constable Umair Ghani, Sub-Inspector Muham­mad Rafiq Bhatti and Muhammad Atique’s fam­ily members were given gold medals. Similarly, brave Ghazis who were injured encounters with criminals, Constable Muhammad Qasim, Head Constable Irfan Mehmood, Sub Inspector Mu­hammad Amin, Sub Inspector Muhammad Asim, ASI Karamat Ali, Constable Abid Hussain, ASI Muzaffar Iqbal, Constable Zaheer Hussain, Con­stable Abu Bakar and Constable Ahmad Iqbal were given silver medals. The family members of Head Constable Muhammad Ayub and Con­stable Muhammad Afzal were given new house papers under Shaheed quota.