LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the sacred duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizens and Ghazis who were injured and disabled during encounters with anti-social elements are the pride of Department, who are being honored through gold and silver medals in recognition of their unparalleled services. IG Punjab said that no medal or honor can match the spirit of service and unparalleled sacrifices of the brave personnel and department will leave no stone unturned in honoring our brave sons and the best welfare of their families. Dr. Usman Anwar said that MoUs have been signed with higher educational institutions for the best education and training of martyrs’ children, while at the same time steps have been taken for the best welfare of Ghazis and serving employees. IG Punjab gave gold medals to the families of 10 martyrs, silver medals to 10 Ghazis and documents of new homes to the families of two martyrs in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. Rawalpindi Police Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed, Constable Muhammad Saddam Hussain, Head Constable Asif Iqbal, Constable Muhammad Saeed, Head Constable Muhammad Saeed, Constable Sajid Ali, Constable Waqas Ali, Constable Moazzam Ali, Constable Umair Ghani, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Rafiq Bhatti and Muhammad Atique’s family members were given gold medals. Similarly, brave Ghazis who were injured encounters with criminals, Constable Muhammad Qasim, Head Constable Irfan Mehmood, Sub Inspector Muhammad Amin, Sub Inspector Muhammad Asim, ASI Karamat Ali, Constable Abid Hussain, ASI Muzaffar Iqbal, Constable Zaheer Hussain, Constable Abu Bakar and Constable Ahmad Iqbal were given silver medals. The family members of Head Constable Muhammad Ayub and Constable Muhammad Afzal were given new house papers under Shaheed quota.
Share: