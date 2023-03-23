Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to PTI’s chairman Imran Khan on contempt of court plea for creating riot and vandalising the public property in judicial complex Islamabad.

The court also clubbed the petition with a case regarding the missing judicial file related to the attendance of PTI’s head. The court summoned a report from the IGP and district administration regarding the law and order situation around judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case lodged by Assistant Commissioner Shalimar.

The petitioner stated that the court had ordered Imran Khan that he wouldn’t create any law and order situation during his attendance. The PTI’s chairman had violated the court orders, he said.

It further said that PTI’s activists had been pelting stones on police and judicial complex which left several personnel injured. The police had ensure security arrangements on the directives of this court, it said.

The petition said that PTI’s chairman had not followed even one order of this court dated March 17. It prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against Imran Khan as per law.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing till April 7. Meanwhile, The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan till March 24.

The court also sought details of cases registered against the PTI leadership from the NAB and ACE.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Imran Khan for details of the cases registered against him and other PTI leaders.

As the proceedings started, federal and provincial law officers submitted reports about details of cases registered against the PTI leadership and workers. The federal law officer submitted a list of 43 cases and the provincial law officer submitted a list of 84 cases registered against the PTI leadership, adding that 6 cases were registered in Punjab and 28 were registered in Islamabad against Imran Khan. The federal law officer also apprised the court that the Federal Investigation Agency had also registered a case against Imran Khan.

At this stage, the court addressed NAB’s counsel and questioned how many cases were registered by the bureau against the PTI leadership. To which, the NAB’s counsel sought time for submitting details of the cases. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 24 and stopped NAB and ACE from taking coercive measures against the PTI chairman till the next date of hearing, besides seeking details of the cases. The court further observed that since the police had provided details of the cases, therefore, it withdrew the orders of coercive measures, given on last hearing, to the extent of the cases. At the last hearing, the court had restrained police authorities from taking coercive measures against the PTI chairman till Tuesday, March 21 and sought details of cases registered against him across Punjab.