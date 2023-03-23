Share:

KARACHI-The Professionals Network (TPN) has honored Indus Motor Company (IMC) with awards’ in multiple categories for its exceptional contribution to the Global Goals, at the 12th International CSR Summit and Awards ceremony.

The awards were presented by the Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, Herman Hardynata Ahmad to IMC’s Asad Abdullah, Head of Corporate Communication & CSR. A total of 98 companies competed in 35 award categories, 53 of which won 74 awards. IMC won the highest number of awards, leading in categories for “Business Leader”, “Reporting & Transparency”, “Corporate Community Partnerships” and “Employee Volunteer Program”.

Expressing himself, Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said “This is quite an honour and we’re delighted. I want to take this opportunity to thank TPNs Mr Mehmood Tareen, for not only providing the platform but also the encouragement and recognition that comes with it.”

He added, “The diversity of our CSR program, Concern Beyond Cars, is a testament to our commitment to the Global Goals. I would like to give special mention to the company’s Employee Volunteering Program which has garnered an over whelming response from our people, since it’s roll-out three years back. A recent example, is the Operation Flood Relief, the company undertook in Sindh, last summer, head by our Head of CSR along with a 12-member team of volunteers.”