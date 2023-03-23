Share:

ISLAMABAD - One day international Conference on “CpEC and people-to-people links between pakistan and China: Exploring the civilizational Engagements,” was organized by the international relations department of the national University of Modern languages (nUMl) here on wednesday. director General CpEC Cell, Higher Education Commission (HEC) dr. Safdar ali Shah was the chief guest, while dr. Hassan daud Butt associate professor Bahria University, islamabad was the keynote speaker. rector nUMl Major General Muhammad Jaffar (retd), pro-rectors, deans, Heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the conference. dr. Safdar ali Shah while highlighting the Socio-Cultural dimensions of CpEC said that China and Sub-Continent (Current pakistan) have a great historic background in terms of culture and neighbourhood.

He described in detail the history of the region and ancient China. He was of the view that both countries have a natural alliance and can mutually be beneficial for each other