ISLAMABAD - The islamabad High Court (iHC) wednesday directed the inspector General of police (iGp) and the district administration to submit a report of vandalism carried out by the political workers of pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (pTi) last week at the Federal Judicial Complex. a single bench of iHC comprising Chief Justice of iHC Justice aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the contempt petition filed by assistant Commissioner (aC) Shalimar against pTi Chairman imran Khan following the “destruction caused by his party’s workers” when he reached there to attend hearing of Toshakhana case.

The AC filed the petition through his counsel raja rizwan abbasi advocate. after hearing the arguments, the iHC bench issued notices to the iG islamabad police and the district administration seeking the report of the incident. The bench also issued directions to club the contempt petition with that of the case related to missing court file bearing Khan’s signature, which the Superintendent of police Sami Malik lost amid clashes between the police and the pTi workers at in the petition, raja rizwan adopted the stance that the pTi chairman violated the court orders binding him not to create a law and order situation. He added that the court had ordered Khan not to create a law and order situation but he breached those orders.

The lawyer said that the police had made security arrangements in accordance with the court orders while pTi workers pelted stones at the police deployed outside the complex owing to which several law enforcement personnel sustained injuries. He continued that the police had made security arrangements as per the court order but the former prime minister did not obey even a single order issued by the court on March 17. Therefore, he prayed to the court to summon Khan and take lawful action against him. after issuing the aforementioned directions, the iHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till april 17 for further proceedings.