islamabad - Islamabad police have rounded up a total of 316 PTI leaders, workers and supporters for their alleged involvement in arson, attacking law enforcement agencies and vandalising state property in federal capital on March 18, the day former premier faced a court of law in Toshakhana case, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police have booked former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with many of his accomplices under terrorism charges for storming in capital, injuring cops, torching police vehicles and stoning judicial complex on March 18.