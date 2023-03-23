Share:

Parts of Karachi on Thursday received light to moderate rain which is expected to continue throughout the day, according to a PMD forecast.

As per details, the rain was reported in areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeeed, Shahrai-e-Faisal, New Karachi, Sujrani Town, North Nazimabad, Saadi Town, Safoora, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, Saddar, Kharadar, Liaquatabad, M.A Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar and others.

There will be more chances of rain in the western and central areas of the city, the PDM officials said in the report.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated hailstorm may occur during the forecast period. Heavy falls are expected in north and northeastern Balochistan.