LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) has devised a plan for uninter­rupted supply of electricity during Sehr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramadan. In this connection, LESCO Board of Director (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman chaired a meeting of the Board here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednes­day, where LESCO Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider and other board members were also present. Later talking to media, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman said that LESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh for the convenience of its consumers. In this regard, he added, a control room had been established at the LESCO Headquarters where the company’s CEO along with his team would monitor the supply and demand of electricity. The BoD Chair­man said that all officers and employ­ees had also been strictly instructed to resolve customers’ complaints im­mediately during Ramadan and to make their availability to customers possible in every case. Hafiz Mian Mu­hammad Nauman said that approval had also been given by the board to start the process for appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer in the LESCO. Following the instructions of the Prime Minister, he mentioned, two percent disabled quota had been ap­proved for employment in LESCO that would definitely enable the disabled persons to serve and work for the so­ciety in a dignified manner.